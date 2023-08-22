Pepiot could be recalled to start Thursday in Cleveland, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pepiot was technically optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, but he remains with the Dodgers as part of their taxi squad and looks poised to fill the rotation spot left vacant by Tony Gonsolin's likely-season-ending forearm injury. Pepiot, 26, tallied five strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball while working in bulk relief Saturday versus the Marlins. He allowed only three hits and issued just one walk.