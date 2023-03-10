Pepiot is an option to open the season in the Dodgers' rotation in Tony Gonsolin (ankle) isn't ready, manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Roberts listed Michael Grove as the other option to fill a potential Gonsolin vacancy. Pepiot held a 3.47 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 36.1 innings for the Dodgers last season. He also walked 27, though, and control has been an ongoing issue for the righty. Still, Pepiot boasts real upside and is worth a look as a late-round target in fantasy if he is added to the Dodgers' rotation.