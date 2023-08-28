The Dodgers could recall Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's home game against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Pepiot had been optioned to Oklahoma City this past Friday, but because his demotion came after he had been serving as the 27th man for the Dodgers' doubleheader with the Guardians, he's eligible to return to the big club in fewer than the minimum 15 days. Assuming the Dodgers tab Pepiot to fill the opening in their rotation Wednesday, he should stick around as the club's No. 5 starter heading into September. Though he didn't make his 2023 debut at any level until after the All-Star break while he recovered from an oblique injury that cropped up in spring training, Pepiot has excelled over his six starts with Oklahoma City (3.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings) and his two spot starts with the Dodgers (2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in nine innings).