Pepiot is 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings over five starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

Pepiot's first stint at the Triple-A level last season didn't go well, as he posted a 7.13 ERA and allowed a .305 average over 41.2 frames. However, the right-hander has turned things around considerably this season -- he has yet to allow more than two runs in a start and has posted a 12.3 K/9 along with a career-best 3.8 BB/9. The walk rate could still use improvement, but Pepiot has shown the ability to dominate at every minor-league level and could get his first call-up to the Dodgers at some point this season.