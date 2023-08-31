Pepiot (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Pepiot threw 54 of 84 pitches for strikes in his first start and third appearance for the Dodgers this year. He's been excellent while working on a starter's schedule over the last couple of weeks, allowing just two runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 14 innings. With rosters expanding Friday, Pepiot may be able to stay in the majors this time around -- his previous two outings came as the 27th man in doubleheaders. With that in mind, he's tentatively lined up for a road appearance in Miami next week.