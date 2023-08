Pepiot is expected to serve as the Dodgers' 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader versus the Marlins and pitch in the first game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts is officially saying it will be a bullpen game in the afternoon contest, but Pepiot is expected to handle the bulk innings, if not start. The young right-hander has posted a 3.47 ERA and 42:27 K:BB over 36.1 innings during his time with the Dodgers this season.