Pepiot came away with a no-decision during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six relief innings in a 4-1 loss to the Rockies. He struck out nine.

The rookie right-hander didn't flinch during his first career outing in Coors Field after watching opener Caleb Ferguson cough up three runs while recording only two outs in the first inning -- Pepiot retired Sean Bouchard to end the frame, then cruised to what would have qualified as a quality start had he begun the game. The nine strikeouts were also a career high, as the 26-year-old recorded 19 swinging strikes on 95 pitches. Pepiot has been brilliant in September, recording a 2.16 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB through 25 innings over four appearances (two starts and two bulk relief outings), and he could see action one more time before the end of the regular season, on the road Oct. 1 in San Francisco.