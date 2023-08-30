Pepiot will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Things had been pointing toward Pepiot taking the ball Wednesday and manager Dave Robert confirmed as much following his team's win over Arizona on Tuesday. Pepiot yielded one run over four innings in a bulk-relief appearance for the Dodgers last week and could have a relatively limited workload Wednesday.