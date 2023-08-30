Pepiot will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Things had been pointing toward Pepiot taking the ball Wednesday and manager Dave Robert confirmed as much following his team's win over Arizona on Tuesday. Pepiot yielded one run over four innings in a bulk-relief appearance for the Dodgers last week and could have a relatively limited workload Wednesday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Could return to start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Nabs hold in return from minors•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Called up as bulk pitcher•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Lined up for bulk of innings•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Set to start Thursday•