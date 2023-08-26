The Dodgers optioned Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Pepiot has looked good in his first two appearances with the Dodgers in 2023, both of which came when Los Angeles designated him as its 27th man Aug. 19 and this past Thursday. He ended up being deployed as a bulk reliever out of the bullpen Thursday versus the Guardians, striking out six over four innings while giving up one run on three hits and no walks. Though Pepiot will head back to the minors, he could rejoin the Dodgers next week when the team requires a fifth member of the rotation once again.