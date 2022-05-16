Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that Pepiot is "in the mix" to start one of the games during Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pepiot made his major-league debut in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and tossed three scoreless innings despite walking five batters. He was subsequently sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City, but the Dodgers may have shown their hand by assigning him to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga -- where the Quakes play their home games about 50 miles east of Los Angeles -- on Saturday. The Dodgers are in the midst of a stretch during which they play 31 games in 30 days and recently moved starter Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) to the injured list, so pitching depth is at a premium for the team at the moment.