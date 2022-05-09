Pepiot traveled with the Dodgers to Pittsburgh on Monday and could start Wednesday's series finale, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated Saturday that Pepiot could get a call-up soon, and while that's yet to be confirmed, it looks as though he might be about to get his shot. The 24-year-old owns a 2.05 ERA and a 33.0 percent strikeout rate in six Triple-A starts this season, though he's also walked 11.0 percent of opposing batters and has never posted a single-digit walk rate at any level of the minors. Those numbers match his scouting reports, as he has good stuff led by an excellent changeup but also has notable command issues, something which could eventually send him to the bullpen.