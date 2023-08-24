Pepiot will be the Dodgers' bulk pitcher in their second game Thursday at Cleveland, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Pepiot might follow an opener -- probably Caleb Ferguson -- but the Dodgers aren't setting anything in stone until they get through the remainder of Wednesday's suspended game. Pepiot still has to be officially recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's pitched to a 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings (six starts) this year. He tallied five strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball in his MLB season debut last week against the Marlins before getting sent back down to the farm.