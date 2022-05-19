The Dodgers optioned Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Pepiot's demotion comes after he served as the 27th man in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks. He started the first game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision while striking out five over four frames and allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks. The Dodgers are expected to require a new fifth starter in next week's series in Arizona, so Pepiot could be summoned from the minors at that time to fill the void in the rotation.
