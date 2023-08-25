Pepiot (1-0) earned the win over Cleveland on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters over four innings in bulk relief.

With the teams finishing Wednesday's suspended game early in the day, Pepiot was called up from Triple-a Oklahoma City to serve as the Dodgers 27th man. Los Angeles went with an opener in Caleb Ferguson to begin Game 2, but Pepiot took on the heaviest load among four Dodgers hurlers in the contest, throwing 76 pitches over four frames. The rookie right-hander impressed in the outing, yielding just one run (on a Gabriel Arias solo shot) while racking up 12 swinging strikes and six punchouts. Though Pepiot's call-up was necessitated by the doubleheader, there's a good possibility he'll remain up with the big club and enter the team's rotation. Los Angeles doesn't have an off day until Sept. 4 and recently placed Tony Gonsolin on the injured list with a forearm injury that is likely season-ending. Walker Buehler (elbow) is on his way back, but he isn't likely to be ready to return to the club for at least a few weeks.