The Dodgers optioned Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Pepiot scattered two hits and one walk over five scoreless innings en route to his first major-league win of the season Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, but the Dodgers are activating a fresh bullpen arm in Shelby Miller (neck) prior to their four-game series against Atlanta. Pepiot boasts a 1.29 ERA and 14:2 K:BB in 14 big-league innings this year and should get more of an extended opportunity in September.