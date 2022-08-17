Pepiot registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 5-4 loss Milwaukee, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Making a second turn through the rotation, Pepiot found himself down two-runs before recording an out but was able to limit the damage to a single run further despite heavy traffic on the bases. The 24-year-old failed to record a 1-2-3 inning and walked two straight Brewers with two out in the fifth to prompt his removal, however, an impressive 13 swinging strikes on 91 pitches and a career-high tying six strikeouts helped balance out the five walks. Dustin May is set to rejoin the rotation Saturday, pushing Pepiot and his 4.26 ERA to the bullpen or minors.