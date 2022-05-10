Pepiot, who joined the Dodgers in Pittsburgh and is currently a member of the taxi squad, hinted Tuesday that he expects to be formally called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Likely on the orders of the Dodgers' staff, Pepiot wouldn't explicitly say that he's starting Wednesday, but he noted that he believes he's ready to pitch in the majors and said he would have family and friends in attendance in Pittsburgh. Assuming no postponement happens that would result in the Dodgers having to restructure their pitching schedule, Pepiot should receive what amounts to a spot start with Los Angeles having temporarily expanded to a six-man rotation due to last weekend's doubleheader. Through six starts at Oklahoma City this season covering 26.1 innings, Pepiot has posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB.