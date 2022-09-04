The Dodgers recalled Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
After Pepiot made his first seven career MLB appearances as a starter, manager Dave Roberts said the rookie right-hander is scheduled to work as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Caleb Ferguson in Sunday's game against the Padres, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. While the setup may end up limiting Pepiot's innings compared to a traditional start, it could help his case for factoring into the decision. If the Dodgers choose to keep a six-man rotation intact for the upcoming week, Pepiot will likely continue to make starts or operate as a primary pitcher while Tony Gonsolin (forearm) is on the shelf.