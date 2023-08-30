Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Pepiot has tallied 11 strikeouts while issuing only one walk in nine sharp innings of work this season at the major-league level, but he could be on a pitch count in his third appearance -- and first official start -- for Los Angeles. Tyson Miller was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.
