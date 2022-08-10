Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Pepiot will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's series finale with the Twins in Los Angeles, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Pepiot will be picking up his fifth start of the season for the Dodgers, stepping into the spot in the rotation that was vacated by Clayton Kershaw's (back) recent move to the injured list. Among the four Dodgers starting pitchers on the injured list, Dustin May (elbow) is probably the closest to returning, but Pepiot should at least get a second turn through the rotation if he's able to deliver a serviceable outing Wednesday. Over his previous four outings with the big club, Pepiot turned in a 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB in 16.1 innings.