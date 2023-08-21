The Dodgers optioned Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Pepiot was summoned from Triple-A to serve as the Dodgers' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins. He ended up starting the first game of the twin bill in what was his 2023 MLB debut, striking out five over five innings of one-run ball while taking a no-decision in the Dodgers' 3-1 win. Though Pepiot is healthy again after missing much of the season with an oblique injury, the Dodgers' decision to return him to the minors suggests that he might not be the next man up to stay in the rotation as the No. 5 starter while the team looks to replace Tony Gonsolin (forearm), who is likely out for the season. Instead, Emmet Sheehan, who has struck out 11 over eight innings while giving up one earned run in two outings since returning to Oklahoma City earlier this month, could be called up to fill the void when the Dodgers next require a fifth starter this weekend in Boston.