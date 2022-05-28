Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
The right-hander started Friday's game against the Diamondbacks and gave up a run on three hits and three walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings. While Pepiot was effective in his third major-league start, he'll head back to the minors after Michael Grove was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday.
