Pepiot will start Sunday against San Diego, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Pepiot owns a mediocre 4.02 ERA through his first seven major-league starts, with a high 16.1 percent walk rate and a low 21.3 percent groundball rate standing as significant red flags. The Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West, however, so they can afford to send him out for a spot start in order to give their other starters some extra rest.

