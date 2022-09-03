Pepiot will start Sunday against San Diego, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Pepiot owns a mediocre 4.02 ERA through his first seven major-league starts, with a high 16.1 percent walk rate and a low 21.3 percent groundball rate standing as significant red flags. The Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West, however, so they can afford to send him out for a spot start in order to give their other starters some extra rest.
