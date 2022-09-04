Pepiot will pitch behind Caleb Ferguson in Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It had previously been reported that Pepiot would start Sunday's game, but manager Dave Roberts has decided to throw the lefty Ferguson in front of the righty. This might make Pepiot slightly more appealing as a fantasy streamer, as theoretically he has a better chance at factoring into the decision working behind an opener. Pepiot has a 4.02 ERA in the majors and a 2.58 ERA at Triple-A this season.