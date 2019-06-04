Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Snagged by Dodgers in third round
The Dodgers have selected Pepiot with the No. 102 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A big 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty from Butler, Pepiot throws four pitches, the best of which is his plus changeup. He was pretty inconsistent this season, but at his best he flashed mid-rotation upside. His fastball can touch 96 mph, but consistently sits in the low-90s. Pepiot throws a curveball and slider, but often struggled to locate those breaking balls. If his lack of consistency results in a move to the bullpen, he could be effective just using his fastball and changeup.
