Pepiot will start Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Although Pepiot was sent down last week, he traveled with the Dodgers for their road trip to Arizona and will make his third major-league start Friday. Over his first two starts, the right-hander posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in seven innings.
