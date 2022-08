Pepiot will be called up to start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Pepiot was initially expected to start Saturday, but the Dodgers elected to use a four-man rotation over the last few days. However, the right-hander will make his first major-league start since early July as a fill-in for Clayton Kershaw (back). Over four big-league starts, Pepiot has posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 16.1 innings.