Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Pepiot will remain in the rotation for at least one more start, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 24-year-old took a no-decision Tuesday in Milwaukee after giving up three runs over 4.2 innings and appeared headed for the bullpen with Dustin May (elbow) returning from the injured list this weekend. However, Pepiot will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn and perhaps more as Roberts contemplates a six-man rotation. Pepiot has a 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB across 25.1 frames through his first six big-league outings.