Pepiot allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings against Minnesota on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Pepiot got through two scoreless innings before a three-run homer off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the third provided the big blow against him. Pepiot allowed another run on a Gary Sanchez solo shot in the fifth and was pulled soon thereafter. This was the worst of the rookie's five starts thus far, as he yielded the most hits and runs of any of his big-league appearances. Pepiot will likely get another start with Clayton Kershaw (back) not yet throwing, but Dustin May (elbow) is slated to return to action next weekend, which could push Pepiot back to the minors.