Pepiot allowed one hit and walked five while striking out three across three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the game to make his big-league debut. He struggled to consistently find the zone, as he hit a batter -- in addition to his five walks -- and only 40 of his 77 pitches went for strikes. That portion of his performance wasn't particularly surprising given that he has a 4.4 BB/9 across 68 innings with Oklahoma City, and there isn't a compelling reason to believe that his control problems will improve in the immediate future. Even so, with the Dodgers in line for a doubleheader Tuesday, Pepiot will likely get to take another turn through the rotation.