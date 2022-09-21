Pepiot (3-0) earned the win over the Diamondbacks in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four batters over three innings.

Michael Grove got the start for Los Angeles and gave the team five innings before Pepiot took over in the sixth. The latter was very effective in his three frames, allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base before retiring the next eight. Pepiot served as the 29th man for the doubleheader, so he could return to the minors soon despite the strong outing.