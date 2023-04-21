Pepiot (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Pepiot has yet to resume throwing after straining an oblique in late March, so the move doesn't come as a big surprise. He's now not eligible to return until late May.
