Pepiot is with the Dodgers to begin their road trip in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers haven't yet announced a starter for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, but Pepiot seems like a strong candidate to take the mound. The right-hander has made two major-league starts this year, and he posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in seven innings prior to being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City last week.