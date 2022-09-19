Pepiot will serve as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pepiot is in line for a brief promotion to the big leagues and will head right back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the nightcap. Michael Grove is scheduled to start Game 1 of the twin bill, but Pepiot is expected to serve as the primary pitcher, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. He surrendered one unearned run on three hits and four walks while fanning two over two innings in his last major-league action.