Pepiot will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Thursday's series finale at Miami, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander is replacing Julio Urias, who went on administrative leave Wednesday as MLB investigates his weekend arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. Pepiot boasts a 1.29 ERA and 14:2 K:BB in 14 big-league innings this year and should carry significant fantasy streaming appeal on Thursday's lighter slate. He could take on a more permanent rotation spot moving forward with Urias likely facing a lengthy suspension.