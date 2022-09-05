Pepiot didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 9-4 victory over San Diego, allowing an unearned run on three hits and four walks while notching three strikeouts in two-plus innings.

Making his first appearance since Aug. 21, Pepiot followed reliever Caleb Ferguson and pitched a messy two-plus frames. The 25-year-old permitted two singles in the second but was able to escape thanks to a double play, however, he didn't fare as well after when an unearned run scored on a hit and two walks in the third. He was pulled after walking the first two batters of the fourth inning and ended up tossing 74 pitches while allowing more baserunners than outs recorded. It's unclear if Pepiot will stick in the rotation as Los Angeles currently has five healthy starters.