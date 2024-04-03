Yarbrough (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Giants, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Yarbrough worked in behind Ryan Brasier, who opened the game with a scoreless first inning. While he was able to avoid a blow-up, Yarbrough let runners score in three separate innings, including a solo homer to Jorge Soler to open up the sixth frame. Yarbrough has been utilized as a multi-inning reliever twice this season already, landing a win and a save in those outings. However, he owns an overall era of 4.00 with a porous 3:3 K:BB through nine innings.