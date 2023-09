Yarbrough is expected to serve as the Dodgers' bulk pitcher Sunday at Washington, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Yarbrough will either enter the game behind an opening pitcher or make a traditional start, but regardless, he's slated to handle the majority of the innings for Los Angeles. The 31-year-old left-hander has worked to an impressive 2.82 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB in 22.1 frames of long relief since being acquired from the Royals at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.