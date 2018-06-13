Dodgers' Rylan Bannon: Crushing in Cal League
Bannon, 22, is hitting .283/.386/.565 with 15 home runs, two steals and a 66:38 K:BB in 272 plate appearances for High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
A 5-foot-10, 180-pound infielder whom the Dodgers drafted out of Xavier in the eighth round of the 2017 draft, Bannon has played 47 games at the hot corner and nine games at the keystone thus far in his full-season debut. He doesn't come with impressive measurables or pedigree, but Bannon's performance this season has led to him being added in many serious dynasty leagues.
