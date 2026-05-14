Espinal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Espinal has filled a limited role this season, most often getting into the lineup against left-handed pitchers. His third-inning solo shot was his first homer of the campaign. The utility man is batting .200 with a .543 OPS, three RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 37 plate appearances. Unless he hits consistently, he'll likely remain in a short-side platoon role at best.