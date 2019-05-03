Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Appears to be OK
Alexander no longer appears to be dealing with a hamstring injury, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Alexander was unavailable earlier in the week due to a tight hamstring, but the reliever was seen running around in the outfield prior to Friday's game against the Padres, suggesting he's no longer dealing with the issue. While nothing is confirmed yet, Alexander figures to be available out of the bullpen for the team's weekend series in San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...