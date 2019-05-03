Alexander no longer appears to be dealing with a hamstring injury, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alexander was unavailable earlier in the week due to a tight hamstring, but the reliever was seen running around in the outfield prior to Friday's game against the Padres, suggesting he's no longer dealing with the issue. While nothing is confirmed yet, Alexander figures to be available out of the bullpen for the team's weekend series in San Diego.

