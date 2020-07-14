Alexander (undisclosed) arrived at the Dodgers' camp Monday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Alexander wasn't in camp over the first several weeks for an undisclosed reason. The 31-year-old also reportedly threw a brief bullpen session Monday. While it's encouraging to see Alexander on the mound, whether he'll be ready for Opening Day on July 23 remains to be seen.
