Alexander (hand) agreed to a one-year, $875K contract Sunday to avoid arbitration with the Dodgers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Alexander's tenure with the Dodgers has fared pretty well so far and so it makes sense why the ballclub decided to bring him back instead of making him a non-tendered player. His season was cut very short in 2019 due to a season-ending forearm issue with his pitching arm but has put up a 3.67 ERA over 83.1 innings the last two seasons and remains one of the best ground-ball specialist relievers in the game. Arbitration contracts do not become completely guaranteed until the start of the regular season, so the Dodgers could decide to let Alexander go still if his recovery doesn't go well or if they just don't have a spot for him on their 40-man roster.