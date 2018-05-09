Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Back with big club
Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Alexander was summoned back to the big club to offer an arm from the left side while Tony Cingrani (shoulder) -- who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move -- remains sidelined. The 28-year-old struggled to a 6.35 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 7:9 K:BB through 11.1 innings with the big club earlier in the year, however, he tossed four scoreless innings with a 5:1 K:BB after being sent to the minors.
