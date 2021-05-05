Alexander was unavailable for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs due to unspecified soreness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 31-year-old likely would have pitched Tuesday if available, but Garrett Cleavinger ended up being the lefty called upon to close out Game 2 and take the loss in extras. Alexander should be considered day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list could be in the cards if he won't soon be cleared after the Dodgers utilized eight relievers during the twin bill.