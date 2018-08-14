Alexander was charged with a blown save after giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits over two-thirds of an inning in a 5-2 loss to San Francisco on Monday.

Alexander was done in by a parade of singles and a hit batsman before eventually being lifted from the contest. This was the second consecutive game in which the southpaw was unable to finish a frame after entering the ninth inning with a narrow lead. Alexander has been the primary option in a closing committee after Kenley Jansen (chest) hit the disabled list last weekend, but his recent struggles in the role has the closing situation in Los Angeles in flux. Manager Dave Roberts didn't comment on his plans for the club's struggling bullpen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see another reliever get the next save opportunity.