Alexander has been awarded a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alexander will give the Dodgers a second matchup lefty out of the bullpen to complement Victor Gonzalez. Fellow southpaw David Price will serve as more of a multi-inning option. The 31-year-old Alexander saw his effectiveness wane during his third season with the Dodgers in 2020, giving up four runs on nine hits and nine walks over 12.1 innings.