Alexander gave up a a solo home run while striking out one over an inning in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Alexander was unable to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning after serving up a solo homer to pinch-hitter Tyler O'Neill. The southpaw was one of several Dodger relievers to falter as closer while Kenley Jansen was sidelined over the past couple of weeks, and the latter's return will push Alexander back into a setup role against left-heavy portions of the lineup.