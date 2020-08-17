Alexander (1-0) allowed one run on three hits over two innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Angels.
Alexander pitched the sixth and seventh innings, with the only damage against him being a Brian Goodwin solo shot in the sixth. That homer was the first earned run allowed by Alexander in 7.1 innings this season. He has a 1.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and seven strikeouts in seven appearances.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Makes season debut•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Makes 30-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Throws to live hitters•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Arrives at camp Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Not yet in camp•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: In bullpen mix after hand surgery•