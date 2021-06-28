Alexander (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list in early July, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Alexander remains with Triple-A Oklahoma City for the time being, but manager Dave Roberts notes the southpaw will be ready for activation during the first week of July when he becomes eligible. He's been sidelined since May 1 due to left shoulder inflammation.
